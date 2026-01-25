About the winter storm: We have gotten ourselves into a wrong way of thinking.

We’re going to be fine.

I was thinking last night, while trying to fall asleep: What can I offer you all, on the subject of extreme cold? How to mellow all the fear. I started listening to videos from Finland. And then from Siberia.

It somehow had escaped me that I grew up (age 11-18) in extreme cold, in Sweden. But I began to remember.

It struck me that Americans are never told how to dress for cold! Part of the great attack—never teach anything practical. News outlets always treat weather, (I know it’s engineered, but even when it isn’t) like an emergency— a situation that might kill you. This is by design.

They never talk about how to dress right.

I remembered my Swedish mother, Ulla, always saying “layers, layers, layers.” Layers trap the warmth of your body heat. One giant warm coat does not. So layers!

My mother once told me they used to use newspapers inside their coats during the war to keep warm. Newspapers are very warming. I read this in a book about Finland in the war too—that they used newspapers for insulation.

When we arrived to Sweden in the dead of winter, from New York, in 1976/77, we had very little money. Mom took us immediately to buy snowsuits. I got one that was blue and red. I lived in it, it was my life. There was a lot of snow, but nobody ever connected fear to snow. In addition, it got pitch dark at 2 pm.

Always weather conditions that American media cast as extremely perilous, or maybe deadly.

I remember those days fondly, when the cold was natural, harsh, but never considered dangerous.

Dressing for school meant you wore long johns, pants, then your snow suit. Two pairs of woolen “Lovikka” mittens (a kind of magic Swedish wool—see video below.) Wool hat, Scarf. If you missed the bus you held a lighter flame to your bicycle lock until it melted enough to unlock, then bicycled to school.

I don’t remember being cold.

One winter, in 2001, I made it all the way to Swedish lappland, to the ice hotel, and there too, they gave you gear. A snow suit. From then on, no cold.

I was not cold in Juukosjaarvi Lappland, at all. The ice hotel itself was not built yet but the ice bar was: An igloo with glasses made of ice in which they served blackberry Absolut vodka, with candles on the bar. It was magical.

I conclude there is a conspiracy to not tell Americans that proper clothing will protect them and nobody needs to worry about freezing to death!

Layers, layers, layers.

Talk to Finns. They think absolutely nothing of 30 below zero.

They famously psyched out the Russian soldiers during the Winter War by doing combat in their underpants. And they prevailed.

Humans can tolerate cold, if they are not scared. And if they dress properly.

Camel wool, I believe, is warmest of all.

Not counting Mom’s Lovikka mittens and socks (of which I have many pairs, in my closet, and so does my sister.)

I also have a handmade reindeer fur blanket from Lappland (made by Sami) that came from my grandmother Ingrid when she worked in Lappland for the Red Cross. I placed them together on the bed so you can see them.

Thank you Mom. I will need these now.

In extreme cold, people should dress in: Woolen long underwear, pants, long sleeved top, sweater, jacket, 1-2 pairs of gloves, wool hat, scarf.

There are my maternal ancestors, with some serious winter clothes, from their days living out the war in the mountains.

L-R, Ingrid, my grandmother, Inga Lill, my mother’s cousin, and Evelina, my mother’s grandmother. They look a little like they just robbed a bank.

Cold is not dangerous. Just dress properly.

You can easily survive even outdoors by building an ice cave or igloo. Remember that.

Here’s another video from Yakutsk.





Lots of people sleep in snow, and ice, all over the world, all the time. No problem.

