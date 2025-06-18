The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
El Terco's avatar
El Terco
8h

While he and his family have fled to Greece, LOL

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
7h

looks like the plandemic architecture will be recycled for a war lockdown. guess israel is a lab for more than just pfizer https://escapekey.substack.com/p/the-gain-of-function-distraction

"During COVID-19, we witnessed the first full-scale deployment of indicator-based governance, where human judgment was replaced by functional thresholds. When hospital bed occupancy crossed 85% in a given region, lockdown measures triggered automatically. Politicians didn't realistically decide — the modelled data decided for them. When test positivity rates exceeded predetermined percentages, schools closed without debate. The daily updated R-number determined whether you could visit your dying grandmother or even attend her funeral. ICU capacity percentages dictated whether businesses could operate...This wasn't democracy degraded — it was democracy replaced by dashboard"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture