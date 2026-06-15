Humming, Nitric Oxide, Oxytocin, And A Parachute For The Anxious
"Frequency Plus Intent Equals Healing."
“We can use the conversational voice as a healing instrument.”
—Jonathan Goldman
Exercises, if you want to cut straight to them, begin round 26:50.
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I’d rather hum than get sucked into the addiction racket 💪
My immediate reaction to this email and video was: "hmmm?" :) Sorry for the redundancy.
This is a must watch. Ms Celia, Thank you very much for this health tip.
The "tip" to go first to 26:50 and give it a try is SPOT-ON.