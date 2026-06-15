The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
15h

I’d rather hum than get sucked into the addiction racket 💪

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Older and Wiser's avatar
Older and Wiser
11h

My immediate reaction to this email and video was: "hmmm?" :) Sorry for the redundancy.

This is a must watch. Ms Celia, Thank you very much for this health tip.

The "tip" to go first to 26:50 and give it a try is SPOT-ON.

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