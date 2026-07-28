Husband and Wife Team Break Into Homes To Rescue Pets In Bordeaux
Horses Released From Equestrian Center In France
I am doing some research and will soon be able to add some facts and context to this horror story, now so familiar to us all.
In the meantime, some good news:
Clip here:
https://youtube.com/shorts/ixTfxRREAAI?si=YWGkGyBU2u0xmzCf
Horses set free in France, to run for their lives:
True Heroes!! May God Bless and Protect them!!!
There is something quite strange about these fires burning in Europe.
Read others opinions too.
I am just so grateful to this wonderful husband and wife team who are out rescuing the animals.
How can we donate to them?
They are doing a wonderful job!
Thanks for creating your post on this!