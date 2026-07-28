The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Megan G's avatar
Megan G
5h

True Heroes!! May God Bless and Protect them!!!

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14 replies
Fiona Mehta's avatar
Fiona Mehta
4h

There is something quite strange about these fires burning in Europe.

Read others opinions too.

I am just so grateful to this wonderful husband and wife team who are out rescuing the animals.

How can we donate to them?

They are doing a wonderful job!

Thanks for creating your post on this!

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