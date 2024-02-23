Loading video

These two videos were recorded by my old friend David Steele, a SF attorney who fought the first AZT wrongful death lawsuits in the 1990s, and has been a friend and supporter of all of us, since then. I publish them with permission.

I sense that there is a great love out there, for this man, among the battered and abused American masses, even if people are not entirely sure why—who he is, what happened to him exactly. It’s something that transcends all the sterility of mere “science,” or science wars.

If you have not, please read this, his incredible story, up to 2006, that I wrote, and was published In Harper’s.

I know you all have many questions: What does Peter think about Covid, for one? The answer is: He does not address it. (According to David.) He sticks with what he knows, David said. (Same thing from The Perth Group, when I asked them to comment on Covid in 2020. Val Turner said they don’t know anything about it.)

How is his mind and health since the stroke?

He is slowly making steady progress but it has been a very long, difficult road.

They both really love their adorable dog Moritz, who Siggi says is the nicest dog in the world. Their son Max, (who I still think of as a baby) has graduated medical school, and is very happy.

UC Berkeley faculty continue to be utter spiteful jackasses and bullies, anti-Duesbergians, and did not acknowledge Peter when he retired, nor express any sympathy when he had his stroke. No surprise there.

The stroke hit Peter, in 2021, within days of a plan to have dinner with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife in Los Angeles.

Peter’s wife Siggi told me on a Zoom call two days ago that my book is his “Bible,” and that he wants only to talk to people about it.

This made me want to fly to Berkeley to talk to him about it! Peter said, “Forget Spain, come to Berkeley.” We also had the lovely Joan Shenton on the call, and between us, we made all kinds of comeback plans.

I was honestly very surprised Peter is attached to my book. It’s given me new energy, new interest in possibly going back into the catacombs and showing you all the stuff that never came to light.

I interviewed Peter for the first time in 1987. And many times since. When I wrote a very in depth article about his aneuploidy theory of cancer for Harper’s in 2006, and when it got cut up and folded into a larger article, he was relieved, he didn't want the focus or attention. “Me carrying the cross to Golgotha,” he called it, but I stood my ground.

I was, if anything, an annoyance he was always very gracious about. But now, after his stroke, he is perhaps piecing together the history he may have lost. And speaking of history, I have some very amazing history coming your way.

My fate was tied to this man’s extreme persecution, and no, it was not easy, it was in fact hell, but I never for a moment saw anything in him except a man who received unimaginable blows and remained so full of light and grace.

There’s something in all of this, some kind of poem I can’t write, some kind of reason and answer and saga, dream, delusion—some kind of hope. Some kind of tragedy, revealing something other than pure loss.

You’re not allowed to see anybody with admiration or appreciation or love anymore. They’ll come right for you and say you’re a fool, a moron, and worse.

Let’s quote Joseph Brodsky, one more time:



“Snobbery? But it’s only a form of despair.”