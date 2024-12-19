Share this postThe Truth BarrierI Knew It. They're Coming For Our Pets—Cats FirstCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreI Knew It. They're Coming For Our Pets—Cats FirstOver My Dead Body Celia FarberDec 19, 202422Share this postThe Truth BarrierI Knew It. They're Coming For Our Pets—Cats FirstCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore124ShareVile article here.22Share this postThe Truth BarrierI Knew It. They're Coming For Our Pets—Cats FirstCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore124SharePrevious
Viruses have never been proven to exist. It's all a scam.
"experts" can kiss my fat ass.