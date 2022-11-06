I Looked More Closely Into The Musk Family
Was I Wrong To Think His Twitter Purchase Could Be A Good Thing?
3:37 am.
“The dark horse of the New World Order is not Communism, Socialism or Fascism. It is Technocracy.”
—Patrick M. Wood
“To the atheist, there is nothing except the earth and its organization”
—Marina Tsvetaeva
Sometimes when (some) readers wonder what has gotten into me, as with my Elon Musk posts these past days, I actually try to figure it out. I st…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.