I made some serious mistakes this past year, and I’m struggling.
OUR NEW MAGAZINE
I also want to suggest three dates for our ZOOM call, for the first editorial meeting for the travel magazine.
Our first one could be this Saturday, March 9, at 1 pm EDT. Comment below if that works and then we will see how many could make it. If enough can make it I will create a Zoom link and send it out.
I will share my vision for the magazine and describe what I’ll be looking for: Writers, researchers, photographers, copy-editors, graphic designers, podcast producers and people interested in running a gift shop. Also: Micro-investors, and people with business talent.
Greg Reese will almost certainly be joining us.
Been down lately but I think when I “meet” you guys on the video screen, my esprit will rebound, and we will build something magnificent.
I Need Your Help
Celia, we need journalist like you, who are brave and not afraid to tell the truth. I will become your subscriber. You have my full support, and I hope others will feel the same way.
My husband & I were both young medical professionals (RN & MD) when AIDS hit during the 80s. Our hospital in Boston had a lot of young men dying of AIDS. Little did we know that it was similar to the COVID scam led by the same people. Watching these men die was heart wrenching.
I’m glad we didn’t know that the treatment led to their demise. Very few knew. I’m not sure we could have watched in silence if we knew the truth.
We are very vocal about the current COVID debacle, and are among only a handful of medical people who voice their opinion.
We’ve lost faith in our fellow physicians & nurses. There is no more Hippocratic oath. There’s only allegiance to our government-controlled hospitals.
Thanks to you & others people are finally realizing they’ve been fooled.
Thank YOU!!!