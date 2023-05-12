Watch it here.
I found this absolutely heartbreaking and it sums up the evil OP perfectly.
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For solace, here’s a mother dog reunited with her lost puppies.
For Mother’s Day.
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publ…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.