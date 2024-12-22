I am quite mortified.

I believed our Christmas party was tomorrow, Sunday.

Håkan called and asked how it went and I said: '“It’s tomorrow,” and he said “today is the 21st.”

“You’re kidding,” I said. “Please tell me you’re kidding.”

Today was a really bad day.

I am so very sorry.

I’ll post a link tomorrow for 12 noon SUNDAY, maybe a few people will be able to make it.

😞