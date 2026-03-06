The Truth Barrier

TriTorch
1h

Celia, if interested and you are not already aware I can give you a quick tutorial on how to download these videos off of Twitter so you may embed them directly into your articles (it is super easy). Also, I sent you a DM earlier today 👍

JamesDuff
28m

Well welcome to the camp, I just came into this too … thinking it as reckless to attack any one of Jewish faith. I had no idea how much we are hated considered Les than, goyim,

Amelek,.., after discovering the noahide laws.

After hearing numerous rabbis spew venom.

After witnessing Gaza, after trying to understand why all this Antisemitic talk.

I now consider Israel an enemy.

It has pulled us into WW3 now we the world suffer to some crazy madmen that consider themselves Gods chosen …

These people have have been playing diabolical lies from the Holocaust to Oct 7 to the Epstein files.

Then they play the victim card.

Since when do 9 million people dictate the worlds Hell fare of total destruction.

These rabbis from the synagogue of Satan

Hate Christian’s, deny Christ as the Messiah

As they eagerly await their satanic messiah

But before he comes set the world on fire.

Now perhaps Iran will give them a taste of their own medicine. They have proven themselves to be ruthless and Gaza is proof enough, these rabbi words are despicable.

I never knew I was a gentile or goyim or a potential slave to a Jew not a Jew who

Writes checks from claiming to be a descendant of Abraham.

Zionist Christian’s wake the F up!!

