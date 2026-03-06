I am fascinated by this guy Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi.

I’m grateful to him.

With his unfiltered second chakra, he says it all out in the open, rendering my remnant denial impossible.

Starting with this—his “JC Penny” riff, going a bit viral.



This is how stupid he declares Trump-ian Evangelicals to be, with their faith in the man he calls “JC Penny” (Jesus) and their endless donations to, and professed adoration of Israel:



It gets better.

I mean worse.

Here he is literally saying all the problems of the world stem from “Maria” who was a “prostitute” (his word) who cheated on her husband, and all of Christianity is her “dream” that she used to get out of her original lie.

“From the dream of a prostitute who cheated on her husband. That’s it.”

Don’t believe me? I hardly believe me either, but here he is:

Link here.

Who, I wondered, is this guy, Mizrachi? I wasted all day yesterday chasing down Meir Kahane, only to wake up this morning to a bunch of people who would make Kahane seem like a bastion of sanity by comparison.

Mizrachi was raised in Israel in a secular household, sold bagels in New York, and wound up a Rabbi with a large following on social media, to abbreviate his story.

I’ll say it again: If there is one religious group to fear, it’s the atheists.

Mizrachi would call himself an Orthodox Jew—I say atheists don’t change stripes. And, are the drivers of the New World Order, and the apocalypse at hand.

But who did they use? Who did they exploit?

Today I wish to rebuke in no uncertain terms that remnant camp that still has such a hostile relationship to reality they insist on the myth and lie of the love affair, the bond, the alliance, the Biblical Pact etc, between Jews and Christians. (Evangelical/Dispensational.)

I myself used to think claims of Rabbis speaking genocidally of “Goyim” were exaggerated. Today I discover they are all over the internet, unchallenged.

It is often destructive to spread fanatical utterances, which could be anything from fringe to manufactured. But there’s no milder way to rip the bandaid off and I’m tired of having to have underwater conversations in which I vaguely have to defend myself against charges of anti-semitism.

We’re only, in this post, quoting Rabbis, who will be given free reign to speak for themselves. At the end, you tell me if I’m anti-semitic. Or, as I say I am— correct about the New World Order and its spiritual seeds.

Clip # 3:

“You can’t really argue that the Goyim are going to be annihilated….The modern term is cultural genocide.” (laughs.)



Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi, says this kind of stuff all the time, all day long, unchallenged. Here he says all non Jews deserve the death penalty—don’t deserve to live. He is unambiguous. Calls all non Jews “criminals.”

All day long.

No pushback. No vast organizations calling this talk “hate speech,” no threatening of careers, nothing.

There is no equivalent word to counter the word “anti-semitism” that reflects this normalized hatred of Jews against Christians. Or “Goyim,” who are not always Christian.



No reaction.

Heads in the sand, we insist we are looking at a great love story here. If ever a “love” was one-sided, this is it.

Dispensationalist Evangelicals love Israel. Does Israel love them back? This question is deemed anti-semitic.

Here’s the impossible to believe Paula White, apparently Trump’s “spiritual advisor,” groveling shamelessly:





Has a more evil blond, or a more mortifying “Christian” ever existed, I ask you?

(Yes, probably, but she is certainly in the running.)





Here she is doing cult-grift, pacing like a rabid lioness, threatening to withhold her holy hands from those who don’t pull out their checkbooks.

Where is the Christian pushback?

There is none.

They’re selling heaven, these shameless carnies.

Is it all greed, money laundering, grift, weapons sales, or do they actually believe what they say?

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer repeats the cult mantra that the United States has a “Biblical responsibility” to Israel:

I hesitate to even publish this clip below, even as a “wake up call,” and I have omitted the screenshot. But listen here, to what I previously believed was internet rumor.

“He smells really really bad.”

What did I just watch?

So, again, you may ask: Is this news to me?

I’ve sort of kept it at bay, before.

I thought it was way way fringe.

It’s not.

I have been in denial—that simple.

How many clips (question to self and others) does one need to see of Rabbis declaring openly, not only their contempt of Christians, but, the Biblical promise of their eradication from earth? How many clips of Rabbis who openly, brazenly, mock Jesus, call Mary a prostitute, and mock the stupidity of Christians who worship Israel? What does it take to disembark from this twisted myth and lie that Jews love Christians (suddenly, lately) because Christians love Jews? Something like that.

These people (evangelical zombies)—probably nobody reading this—are literally a collective battered wife, covered in bruises ranging in color from purple to yellow, writing checks to her battering husband’s other family, while insisting (as she scribbles) that her husband would never cheat on her and is the greatest husband a woman could ever hope for.

Masochism, Stockholm Syndrome—none of these words even come close.

This documentary clip shows something I honestly was not fully aware of until this moment: Evangelical Churches actually teach (in some cases) that all Jews are better than all non Jews.

Then you see the children emptying their coins into bowls.

I want to cry.

Goodness, what a headline:

President Trump tells Anderson Cooper: “I think Islam hates us.”

That is a different matter. Of course there is “hatred” there.

But taking a broader view, a better inventory—Who hates who exactly? Why is some hate the end of the world while other hate goes unremarked upon?

Donald Trump believes the main issue with “hatred” and “tremendous hatred” is the hatred of Muslims toward “us.”

Muslims, apparently, always honor both Jesus and Mary every time they mention them.

Direct Quran quotations here.



(Go ahead and call me a terrorist, for posting actual Quran quotes. I’m trying hard to get to the bottom of something here.)

Am I willing to quote Islamic hatred of infidels? Yes, but that is not what this post is about. This post is about the palatable and normalized hatred of Christians, by Orthodox Jews, so called, quoting the Talmud and Torah.

Trump omits the sheer documented fact that there are Rabbis all over the internet openly hating “Goyim” and especially Christians they consider irredeemably stupid. Not garden variety hate, but genocidal ideation.

So only ONE “hatred” is officially recognized by the White House.

The one driving the new war.

Here we have our favorite hiding in plain sight Rabbi Mizrachi, again mocking Christians—this time boasting of how Christians worship “a Jew” every Dec 25.



”Wake up you little idiot. You worship a dead man, that was killed by the Romans.”

"He couldn’t even save himself…” etc etc.

We know. The idea is that he was sacrificed for our sins, and volunteered for it. Call it crazy if you wish, but don’t distort the core idea of the Christian faith.

The idea is not: “If he was God, why didn’t he save himself?”



Let’s continue.

Who’s this guy? Surely in no way a meaningful representative of anything.

America’s real problem is Tucker Carlson.

“The modern term is cultural genocide.” (laughs.)

Who loves you?



”Once we leave this place, Hashem will bury America.”

I feel the love. He had me at “bury.”

Ok, now…who’s this guy? He’s also saying all of us will be killed, all our nations destroyed in a vast vendetta to avenge “Jewish blood,” in the coming third war that will make the second world war look like a nothing-burger.



Listen here.

Pale now, with horror, and a fury I can scarcely feel, I also know that were I to send these documentary clips to a friend still on the Give Trump A Chance/MAGA/Israel Has The Right To Defend Itself/ You Don’t Understand Radical Islam bus, they would not blink.

They would not say: “Ohhhhh. NOW I get it. NOW I get what you mean by “New World Order.”

And as of now, I am too angry to remain in any kind of conversation with such people. However, all are free to leave comments from all sides of the matter, and can expect civilized treatment.

Since this is a dark post, let me brighten it a bit, by ending on a quote from my late, Jewish father. Who married a Swedish woman, loved all peoples of all nations, and yes, was pro-Israel. Still, he reached for the most generous assessment of Jesus he could.

Unlike these scum he respected Christianity, and even studied it alongside his daughter—me—at the end of his life. I visited him in a rehab hospital in 2019, and he asked to listen to “Farbror” (Swedish for uncle) which meant Pentacostal preacher Derek Prince, who I was listening to a lot at that time. He asked for headphones, to sit and listen to Prince, when he was alone, and I arranged it. He felt comforted.

About Jesus, he sat up in his hospital bed, toward the end of one visit, and he said this:



”He helped more people than any other person who ever lived.”



Then after a brief silence, he said:



”Think about it.”

Helped

More

People.

A correct assessment of the Christian experience, individual to each and all, when it is not poisoned by mockery. By the way, mockery, in my book, is the most black of black colors in the spiritual palette.

(See Psalm 1.)

And on a more humorous note, at dinner once, Barry vowed not to use one of his common teasing quips anymore, “out of respect for the Christian in the family.”

The quip was:



“I know what a refried bean is. I don’t know what a Born Again Christian is.”

And here I sit, in 2026, wishing I could call him and say: “You can go ahead and bring that quip back. I don’t know what a Born Again Christian is either. But respect for the refried beans!”