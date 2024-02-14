I am back in New York, temporarily, and yesterday was travel day, so wiped out entirely.

I took two photos yesterday.

This, as I exited my apartment, early morning, with an aching heart: [Are these also chemtrail clouds?]

And this: [Happy to give a nod to this excellent, very affordable airline, TAP Air Portugal.]

I Can't Keep Up



We can’t see, understand, or sense others, in the matrix of modernity’s typhoon of communication portals. When we travel, (fly) an entire 24 hour period is removed like a sliver of cake from “self in world—” a total void, during which we sink like stones from the race to keep apace with communications, which, in turn, can also be the race to keep people from becoming upset with us.

Nobody enjoys overseas travel, but you just get it over with. I saw only one mask. Neither pilot died. Nobody burst into blood and death. There was just some turbulence due to east coast the snowstorm. Covid seems like a bad dream we all had.

I am unable to say anything useful about what’s going on—am as utterly confused as the rest of us.

Anyway

Before my phone powered down as I was boarding my connection in Lisbon yesterday, Greg Reese told me he had uploaded his video on Reiner Fuellmich.

I just had time to text him to let him know I would not be able to watch it until I had arrived in New York and charged my devices.

The Matrix and Abandonment—The End Of Presence And Absence

The way they have built the matrix, things go awry, warped, upside down, very fast, if you’re not on deck to correct and adjust all the incoming, fresh suspicions.

I am the tortoise and I won’t be rushed.

Greg Reese’s Reiner Fuellmich Video, Linked Here. I hear it is being “banned” on X.

The video Greg made was made from his own review of court documents, and an early draft was meticulously reviewed by Paul Gregory, [www.fuzzydemocracy.eu] though Greg’s script is Greg’s alone. (Meaning: It is not meant to absorb and refract every and all who take a similar view.)

Elsa consistently posted updates from the trial, which were very helpful. Questions were sent to Reiner’s attorneys, and also to him (via his attorneys.)

The hallmark of Greg Reese’s work is to remove all things except the essential which Monarch programmers, and well intentioned medical freedom fighters alike, would insist you be consumed by.

One example: The Monarch-ish accusation that Fuellmich was accused of being in cahoots with The Church of Scientology, “Ooooh! Martha! Run For The Butterly Nets!”

This is, I hope, all I have to say, and it was pointed out to me by Paul Gregory: Reiner critics have dredged up a 30 year old hit piece from German TV, banned from ever airing again, by a German court, on grounds it was defamatory, that is to say: False.

But if you really have the urge to prove your purity in the “movement” by hitting Reiner Fuellmich with any broken bourbon bottle from any old ditch, by all means, The Wayback Machine is your friend. Use it wisely. Some things hang there because they were banned by German courts as libel, 30 years ago.

Now, I am desperate to spend time with my cat Lewis, and take a radiation detoxification bath.

My new plan is to stay calm no matter what.