The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christina Zahn's avatar
Christina Zahn
1d

I love your perspective and your writing style! Made me tear up a little to see all the happy people ❤️💛

Reply
Share
Grail Arts's avatar
Grail Arts
1d

YAhoo for everything like this in our world!

Reply
Share
62 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture