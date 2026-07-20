I was expecting to walk the 30 minute walk from Nigüelas (where, after months of roaming and moving, the cats and I have now secured a home) to Dúrcal, where the outdoor watch party was held in the park.

Rosana texted me “We’ll come pick you up.”

I texted back that I was heading out and would be on the road, not to worry—that I would see them in the park.

So I’m walking on the dry, dusty road, the sun is setting, and a vehicle approaches, honking, and festooned with Spanish flags. I squint, stop, and realize…it’s Rosana and Tino.

I double over, laughing. “No waaaay!!!”

“What IS this car?” I cry, through laughter.

I get in, and Tino explains that the car is fifty years old.

It’s like a cross between a roofless Spanish Trabant-esque Volkswagen Beetle, and a go cart. .

I have never loved a car more, nor do I have a better memory of being picked up in a more perfect vehicle at a more perfect moment.

Being picked up is secretly one of my favorite experiences—but I always insist I can get everywhere on my own and tell people not to bother.

In my “second life,” I allow myself to be happy, and to be part of life.

I studied every Masonic conspiracy theory out there, and they’re all valid, and compelling. But last night proved that there is a countervailing force also at work. At least I think that’s what it proves. In any case, I decided to just enjoy the game.

Off we went, rattling down the dusty road, entering Dúrcal triumphantly, in the Car of Cars, Spanish flags flapping in the wind, Tino tooting the horn as we drove, in a car that seemed to defy the physics of cars.

Things keep happening here in El Valle de Lecrín that normally don’t happen to me. I’m going to be writing about these “things” until I have re-learned writing, after months of displacement and stress levels that caused my mind to become a kind of white foam. Through it all, I found strengths I didn't know I had. And I found that something in this corner of the world is on my side—welcoming me. The apartment, for example, that didn’t allow pets, but took me anyway, based on my frequency. And wait till I tell you about my next door neighbor Lucia, who taught me what they mean by “neighbor” in Spain.

The reason people are finding a story greater than a game result in all this is that Spain plays like a team—nobody is lesser, nobody greater.

The town was gathered in the park in a sea of red and yellow, and the mood was gentle and happy. At a makeshift bar, they sold beer for a characteristically non-gougey 2 euros, along with sandwiches, hot dogs, sangria, red and white wine, water and soda.

I spoke with a French man living in Granada, Gauthier, the husband of one of Tino’s cousins, and he remarked that only in Spain do they pull off loving their country without a hint of that edgy energy that so readily degenerates into “nationalism,” in other European countries.

I’ve always enjoyed displays of nation-love. And I’ve never known what country, if any, is “mine.” But I told Gauthier that I feel more at home here than any other country. He said he feels similarly.

I had a feeling Spain would win, despite the defeatist predictions, and wish I’d said so. I have several friends who were certain it would be rigged against Spain, for reasons I don’t need to recount, and the first half of the game had this “conspiracy theory” on full, shocking display, as the thugs on the Argentine team, like Disney villains consumed with spite, seemed to use energetic dark magic to fell their opponents and send them spinning and flying. No penalties.

The amazing this is that Spain won despite this. And that feels like a metaphor and a portent for this new timeline we’re in.



”The referee was practically Argentina’s 12th man on the pitch.”

—Luis de la Fuente

Ferran Torres

Clip here.

Luis de la Fuente: Maverick, and intuitive visionary.

Clip here.

A humorous pilot:

Link here.

A few photos and videos I took last night:







Clip here.

Congratulations Spain! May this bode well for the world that aches for a return to decency, fraternity, and an alternative to the tyranny of stars over team spirit.