Let me just say it: Covid is not an attack on science; It’s an attack on love.
It’s the coldest thing that has ever happened, and it must be fought with everything we have left in our hearts.
And this—is what is so very difficult, precisely because our hearts are so blighted, almost lost to us. Who can even remember what it felt like to function and res…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.