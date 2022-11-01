THE DAWN BREAKERS

(LES MATINAUX)

LONG LIVE…

This country is but a wish of the spirit, a counter-sepulcher.

In my country, tender proofs of spring and badly dressed birds are preferred to far-off goals.

Truth waits for dawn beside a candle. Window glass is neglected. To the watchful, what does it matter?

In my country, we don’t question a man deeply moved.

The…