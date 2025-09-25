If You Feel Anxious, Disembodied, And Exhausted From Media And Big Brother Bombardment, Try 10 Minutes Of A (No Manipulation) Guided Meditation Known At Non Sleep Deep Rest
"It's reduced my anxiety from about 8/10 to a 2/10...Absolutely unbelievable."
Make Yourself Healthy Again.
Turn off the MSM in all its forms. Now your are free to enjoy life without your mind being complicated by endless lies and treachery.
I know a lot of solutions are floated around, and I'll add this one to the mix: the Orthodox Christian saints demonstrate, generation after generation, that the therapy of the human being is in the applied practice of Orthodox asceticism and worship.