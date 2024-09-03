I run TTB entirely by myself.

I have been getting notices that I’d like to address. Here’s the first one:

A reader wished to cancel a subscription, did not contact me, went to their bank, (CHASE) and ran a “dispute,” which I was informed I “lost.” I wrote more than once to the reader (nameless, but I had an email address) to say: “I will resolve this, you don’t need to start a dispute with banks. I’ll send the correct amount back to you, no questions asked.”

No reply.

So, I am told I disputed something I did not dispute, and lost. It is very AI-ish and glitchy and unnerving.

Also: Something seems to be choking off my Stripe funds, such that the amounts that drop down are a fraction of what I should be making. I’m going to investigate, make sure I am not imagining it.

I am not talking about too few paid subscriptions, I have put off that matter for now, I am talking about Stripe not releasing what I do have pledged. AND some readers apparently being charged despite canceling.

Asking a Favor

PLEASE CHECK your subscription status, and make SURE you are only paying with consent if you are paying, and not being charged if your intention is to be unpaid. Equally important, if you do wish to pay, make sure you are being charged as you wish to be.

Because there are glitchy robot things happening.

For the record: I never dispute anybody who wants to leave and get reimbursed, which I take care of as soon as I receive an email.

I know I ought to offer exclusive content for Paid Subscribers, but I have not wanted to segregate or separate us. Astoundingly, not one person has complained, which means we have really kind people here. Thank you.

One more thing I have not done is read “Notes,” and I feel very bad about it—just struggle to keep up with new portals of communication. I will open “Notes” today, start reading, and start responding. Now that all cats are back from hospital emergency visits—the last one was Lewis. All are ok, thank God. And I will do good on my promise to write about Vets in Spain vs. Vets in the US.

One more thing:

It is possible we will lose contact in the future, or near future.

I don’t like to say that but how can anybody not see the darkening skies for independent journalism?

Maybe and hopefully, please God, not. But I am not a selected or protected person. I work only for you—and you are in my prayers of thanks every day.



If you have been reading my content and commenting for between two and three years, and are willing to consider becoming a paid subscriber, I would be most grateful. I understand not being able to afford a paid subscription, and/or paying other Substacks—we all have to pay some and not pay others, it’s normal.

Immediate goals include an interview podcast. I just keep not finding time or energy but as summer heat subsides in Granada, chances get better.

I intend to secure this Substack’s robust email list, and in case we are separated, I will send out a mass email.

My Twitter/X recovery account, a fraction of the size of the on that got “permanently banned” in 2021, is @BarrierTruth. I’ve never asked anybody to follow me because I don’t care anymore, about Twitter/X. Except as a place to gather information, (and get depressed.)

