I discovered today that I have some of the poems from the book The New Russian Poets 1953-1968 stored in my iPhone. I was relieved as I somehow lost the book, despite it being so important to me.

I think poetry is worth talking about, worth resurrecting. It’s extinct, but that’s exactly the point. A society that lives with no poetry, will progress faster to robots, drones, or whatever else Yuval Harari says we must become in order to get on the right side of his wrath.

This poet, Ivan Kharabarov, I was not familiar with but I like the poem.