I discovered today that I have some of the poems from the book The New Russian Poets 1953-1968 stored in my iPhone. I was relieved as I somehow lost the book, despite it being so important to me.
I think poetry is worth talking about, worth resurrecting. It’s extinct, but that’s exactly the point. A society that lives with no poetry, will progress faster to robots, drones, or whatever else Yuval Harari says we must become in order to get on the right side of his wrath.
This poet, Ivan Kharabarov, I was not familiar with but I like the poem.
I'm All Of Rough Bark
This has some resonance with the poems of Olav Hauge, Norwegian poet of some note.
This was written in the year of my birth 1959. I have just finished writing my mother's obituary, this exact minute that this came into my inbox
God is truly walking with me today
Gorgeous, Celia! I love your literary references and thank you for introducing me to Ivan.
Much to my surprise, I have discovered poetry is one of the most powerful ways to reach the masses—especially when spoken by people of the greatest integrity:
