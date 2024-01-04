I know it was an emu, not an alpaca, and I corrected it last night, then deleted the post.

It did not occur to me that it was “cruel” as I saw the emu husband and wife (Karen) running outside and they seemed to have a good life.

No more animal videos around here unless they are 100% researched and vetted.

Please stop though, commenting on it, as it is supposed to be deleted. I can’t understand where, in what dimension of the internet, people are still trying to tell me it’s an emu, but the emails keep coming in.

Sorry for the mis-step.

Sorry if you found her not funny. I saw something in it—something poignant somehow, in their relationship.

But we really have no time. We have to move on.

Thank you for always being vigilant and I promise to be more careful about all things pertaining to animals in the future.

Also though…how do so many of you know the difference between an emu and an alpaca?