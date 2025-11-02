In 1979, ABC Aired An Expose Report On MK Ultra: "This Is The Story Of A 30 Year Search By US Intelligence Agencies To Perfect Mind Control."
"I Think Every Last One Of Us Felt Sorry To Attempt This Kind Of Thing. We Knew We Were Crossing The Line."
Perfect choice for a Saturday night pre-bedtime selection. :-)
I really resent what they did. They spread this "mind control" research into standard mental health treatment in hopes of furthering their techniques. ECT shock treatments, of course, but also the whole CBT "thoughts control your emotions" stuff is basically 50's era brainwashing techniques repurposed with the goal of brainwashing you into happiness. Neither of them work and, like the lady in the video, people lost a lot of their lives to those things and will always wonder what they could have been.