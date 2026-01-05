The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
certifiably Roger W. Former's avatar
certifiably Roger W. Former
3h

Impressive clear thinking from Gumicio in that tweet.

The lack of heart may be due to the generalized misanthropy since the Left married the Ecologist movement in the late 1980s. It's a form of religious syncretism.

My French friend Antoine, who actually fought against the Nazis, wrote this "it is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Celia Farber and others
la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
4h

The scales of Gumicio are well balanced to measure first the people’s joy.

Aujourd'hui, célébrez le fait d'être nourri. Demain, ne sois pas un cheval mordant la main qui se nourrit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture