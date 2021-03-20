In Memory Of The Poet Xenia Nekrasova
I’ll never forget about Ksiusha.
Ksiusha,
who looked so like a ninny,
with her squinting eyes,
her pockmarks.
And how was she to blame?
Her blame
lay in her pockmarks,
her squinting eyes,
and the unsightly dresses she wore…
What did she really want of us?
A kindly smile,
a glass of lemonade,
that we print her ver…
