Innocent Man With Autism Scheduled To Be Executed Oct. 16 Despite Chief Detective And Jury Members Saying Exculpatory Evidence Was Withheld. Robert Robeson Did Not Kill His Baby--Sign The Petition This Would Set Precedent For Executing Innocent Parents Falsely Accused of "Shaken Baby Syndrome."
How about the tens of thousands of babies who die soon after injections, when are those criminals going to be facing justice?
SIGNED AND SHARED.