Insane Cabal Launches Bird Flu: World Could Not Be Less Interested
ANACONDA Rolls Out EVERY Hysterical Attempt At Thwarting Their Own Reckoning: Bird Flu, Provocation War With Russia, Shutdown Of Infowars, And Fake Civil War Started By MAGA. How To Stay Calm
I think the best thing we can do is ignore them and live our lives.
What else can we do?
I took this photo on my nightly Alhambra hike this evening.
I have no idea what to expect, except the unexpected.
I know Clif High and Walter Armstrong are picking up something huge around July 15, days after President Trump’s sentencing.
Armstrong: “Our models are predicting worldwide panic cycles in July.”
All we know for sure is this: We are not doing “Bird Flu.”
Yield nothing.
Best song by the only Who I recognize: “Won’t get fooled again!”
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=UDfAdHBtK_Q&pp=ygUXd29uJ3QgZ2V0IGZvb2xlZCBhZ2FpbiA%3D
Screw them all! I will not comply!