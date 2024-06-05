I think the best thing we can do is ignore them and live our lives.

What else can we do?

I took this photo on my nightly Alhambra hike this evening.



I have no idea what to expect, except the unexpected.

I know Clif High and Walter Armstrong are picking up something huge around July 15, days after President Trump’s sentencing.

Armstrong: “Our models are predicting worldwide panic cycles in July.”

All we know for sure is this: We are not doing “Bird Flu.”

Yield nothing.