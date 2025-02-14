4:30 am. I have this overwhelming urge to keep writing “pound sand” on Facebook, to all my enemies.
Post after post, like a crazy person.
Can’t sleep.
What if today is the very last day I ever have to take sh%^t from anybody, after decades of it? That’s a pretty exciting thought.
How about: All of us?
Over. Done.
“Pound sand.”
I finally got into bed but started thinking I need to post a song that somehow captures this moment of BULLY FLIPPING.
My mind turned, naturally, to Quadrophenia.
RFK’s bullies, my bullies, your bullies—they’re all suffering right now and if I go to sleep I’ll miss out.
So—
I was thinking, “what song?”
Listened to all of Quadrophenia and settled finally on Dr. Jimmy.
You may wish I was more mature but this is my mood right now.
Is it me for a moment?
The stars are falling
The heat is rising
The past is calling
Is it me for a moment?
The stars are falling
The heat is rising
The past is calling
- Pete Townsend
Celia - the last time I saw my older brother was 8/15/22. We had maybe one perfunctory email about a year after that but nothing since then.
He came to my home unannounced to return the book I had sent him - Bobby’s book, A Letter to Liberals.
He told me that Bobby was a charlatan and an opportunist. He told me I was uneducated and in a cult.
Can I just tell you how hard it is not to send him an email asking him what he thinks about Congress confirming a charlatan and an opportunist as the secretary of the United States’ Health and Human Services?????