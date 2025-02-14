4:30 am. I have this overwhelming urge to keep writing “pound sand” on Facebook, to all my enemies.

Post after post, like a crazy person.

Can’t sleep.

What if today is the very last day I ever have to take sh%^t from anybody, after decades of it? That’s a pretty exciting thought.

How about: All of us?

Over. Done.

“Pound sand.”



I finally got into bed but started thinking I need to post a song that somehow captures this moment of BULLY FLIPPING.

My mind turned, naturally, to Quadrophenia.

RFK’s bullies, my bullies, your bullies—they’re all suffering right now and if I go to sleep I’ll miss out.

So—

I was thinking, “what song?”

Listened to all of Quadrophenia and settled finally on Dr. Jimmy.

You may wish I was more mature but this is my mood right now.



