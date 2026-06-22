Introduction To Giraffe, A Resurfaced Marshall Rosenberg Clip From Denmark: Jackals Diagnose, Render People A Thing, Giraffes Look Past Bad Behavior For Unmet Needs
It Would Be A Mistake To Think Of Marshall As Anything Other Than A Mountain
“Shrink, my blues come from people like you, who know what I am, but not what I’ve been through.”
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This was really good and very pertinent! I almost skipped over this and I am very glad I listened! Thank You🫶 Pray that all will listen to this and reflect🙏
speaking "giraffe" in a den full of jackals will likely get one torn to shreds. Gandhi. murdered. MLK. murdered. JFK. murdered. Christ. murdered.
and didn't Prof. Duesberg speak a dialect of "giraffe"? depravity doesn't yield to reason or to magnanimity.