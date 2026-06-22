The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Suzi Q's avatar
Suzi Q
17h

This was really good and very pertinent! I almost skipped over this and I am very glad I listened! Thank You🫶 Pray that all will listen to this and reflect🙏

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Mark Harris's avatar
Mark Harris
14h

speaking "giraffe" in a den full of jackals will likely get one torn to shreds. Gandhi. murdered. MLK. murdered. JFK. murdered. Christ. murdered.

and didn't Prof. Duesberg speak a dialect of "giraffe"? depravity doesn't yield to reason or to magnanimity.

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