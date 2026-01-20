“But I’m proud to be an American, cuz at least I know I’m free.” (Sarcasm intended.)

Why is American poverty still a taboo?

This is from the channel “Invisible People” which tells the story of homeless people in America. It was filmed 7 years ago. Update in comments: Brenda has found housing, is now living indoors. But her story lays bare the “Free America” we don’t like to talk about. How systemic corruption, crime, injustice, trauma, shock and “procrastination,” are precursors to “poverty” and “homelessness.”



The main cause of both, I maintain, is trauma. And the father of trauma is injustice.

I salute Brenda for spending $3 on her signature pink lipstick. She’s still a woman, she still cares what she looks like. The people who scorn her being able to “afford” lipstick carry the denialism and judgment that block Americans from getting honest or educated about the causes of poverty. It’s easier to carry Puritanical notions of judgment that sustain the illusion it could not happen to any of us.

We lack empathy at our peril.