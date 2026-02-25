Headline and lede in to iNyheter article Feb 25, Translated:

“The information about intimate connections between the Norwegian Editors’ Association and Brosveet appears in a letter that iNyheter has received from Jagland’s lawyer.

“When Brosveen learned that Jagland had been urgently hospitalized the weekend before Tuesday, February 17, he wanted, on behalf of his client, to ensure that the press did not inform its readers about this important event. It turns out that it was the Norwegian Editors’ Association that came to the aid of the lawyer and Jagland through counseling. For all journalists iNyheter has spoken to, this is extremely sensational.

“In the letter, which according to Brosveet was sent to ‘selected’ Norwegian editors on February 17, he writes that ‘We have therefore consulted with the Norwegian Editors’ Association on how we should proceed. Based on the advice we received there, we choose to provide you as an editor with information about the situation.’

“iNyheter has requested an interview with the editor association’s secretary-general, but Reidun Kjelling Nybø responds only ‘absolutely not’ and also refuses to explain.

“The questions she will not answer are many. Who did the Jagland lawyer speak with? How long did the consultation last? What did the lawyer seek advice on? What advice did he receive? Did the association identify which editors it was important for Brosveet to reach out to? Were new advisory meetings agreed upon?

“That Nybø has now gone underground stands in stark contrast to what the Norwegian Editors’ Association itself claims to stand for: “The Norwegian Editors’ Association (NR) actively works for transparency, access to information, and a free public discourse,” it is stated.”

Meanwhile, Sweden reports that Norway’s King Harald, 89, is hospitalized in Tenneriffe, Spain, from all the stress in his country and the Royal Family. “People feel sorry for him,” the article notes.

I think this story is important, as it reveals the true collusions and backroom deals of major media, in Scandinavia. It’s not our (US) media culture—ours is more diverse, wild, market driven and crazy.

The New Journalism: Grown Men Screaming Like Fishwives

Journalism is finding out what’s wrong. Finding things out. Assembling facts that startle, or illuminate, or reveal corruption, and lies.

What is not journalism?

Calling another journalist very bad names because you don’t morally approve of whatever fact finding mission they set out on.

That’s propaganda, and traumatic gang stalking. They can succeed, make money, whatever they want, but they’re not doing journalism when they scream and go nuts like that, to save the soul of the nation, or, as they like to claim, of journalism herself.

No real journalist tries to scare the public away from facts, if they are facts, by attacking the messenger of said facts. Journalism only advances by way of facts, never by moral dudgeon.

Yesterday, it came to light (unconfirmed, not fully documented) that influencers could collect $2500 to run with the “Candace Owens is A Demon” story—or merely to re-tweet it.

Matt Wallace did not provide proof, but here’s what he tweeted:

“I was offered money today to say bad things about Candace Owens and turned it down.”