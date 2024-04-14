Share this postIran Launches Retaliatory Air Attack On Israel celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIran Launches Retaliatory Air Attack On Israel US and UK Intercepting Drones Over Syrian and JordanCelia FarberApr 14, 202414Share this postIran Launches Retaliatory Air Attack On Israel celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareFootage from Israel. More here.Ammiel emailed that this is a source he trusts. 14Share this postIran Launches Retaliatory Air Attack On Israel celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4SharePrevious
Israel is doing a horrific genocide on Gaza--where even they are taking great glee in killing children and babies. The people in Gaza are also all starving to death because of the Israeli blockades to intentionally kill them that way as well. It is becoming very clear which state needs to be wiped off the map if we want to have a HUMAN world:
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/11/automated-murder-israels-artificial-intelligence-in-gaza/
It's funny. We were discussing psyops on our zoom call today. I believe this entire operation--from the theatrical nothing burger of a bombing campaign (that all relevant parties were tipped off about days in advance) to the breathless warmongering from the elite class of media mouthpieces and politicians eager to cash in. I resent being abused like this by our leaders and media but there you have it. It was exactly like this in the early COVID days. All theater. Predictive programming. Speaking of which, the new movie "Civil War," based on what little I have gleaned, seems to be all predictive programming (post-Jan 6) to gin up shitlibs coast-to-coast. It's all a game to them.