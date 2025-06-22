Share this postThe Truth BarrierIRAN: What Actually Happened And How Can We Presume To Know? Far Beyond Fog of War: "The Whole Scenario Is Like A Really Cheap Netflix Series." --Pepe EscobarCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIRAN: What Actually Happened And How Can We Presume To Know? Far Beyond Fog of War: "The Whole Scenario Is Like A Really Cheap Netflix Series." --Pepe EscobarLIVE DISCUSSION NOWCelia FarberJun 22, 202574Share this postThe Truth BarrierIRAN: What Actually Happened And How Can We Presume To Know? Far Beyond Fog of War: "The Whole Scenario Is Like A Really Cheap Netflix Series." --Pepe EscobarCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore477ShareAdding now this one, also very informative:74Share this postThe Truth BarrierIRAN: What Actually Happened And How Can We Presume To Know? Far Beyond Fog of War: "The Whole Scenario Is Like A Really Cheap Netflix Series." --Pepe EscobarCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore477SharePrevious
I trust what no government or MSM says. The constant lies have destroyed my trust and faith in any institution.
Yep — we really can’t know “what” exactly happened and who said what — which is why we need to avoid the news at all costs and pay sole attention on our personal world: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/what-is-the-purpose-for-ai-videos