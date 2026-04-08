The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Dr.Who's avatar
Dr.Who
4h

Trump’s own Truth Social post last night announcing the conditions of the ceasefire INCLUDED Lebanon as part of the deal.

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mo
5h

"The Deal" https://ronpaulinstitute.org/statement-of-irans-supreme-national-security-council-on-the-two-week-ceasefire-and-negotiation-conditions/

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