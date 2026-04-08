Iranian Media Reports Passage Of Oil Tankers Stopped In Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Strikes On Lebanon; Trump Calls Lebanon "A Separate Skirmish," Says "They Were Not Included In The Deal."Iran Struck Israel Hours After Ceasefire Announced. There Appear To Be No Coordinated Peace Talks. Why Did Trump Believe Iran And Pakistan Understood Lebanon To Be NOT Part Of The Deal? Celia FarberApr 08, 202639376ShareLink HERE.Clip HERE.Two podcasts, covering a range of interpretations, from all sides:39376SharePrevious
Trump’s own Truth Social post last night announcing the conditions of the ceasefire INCLUDED Lebanon as part of the deal.
"The Deal" https://ronpaulinstitute.org/statement-of-irans-supreme-national-security-council-on-the-two-week-ceasefire-and-negotiation-conditions/