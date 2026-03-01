The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Frontera Lupita
6h

Dearest Celia…we are living in unprecedented times where they want us to believe that black is not black, white is not white, up isn’t up and down isn’t down. It’s all an illusion, where they have gaslit the crap out of us so we will shut up.

Say what you feel you need to say. Do Not Be Silenced by the people who don’t want to hear what you have to say, even if they are your so-called “friends”.

As they say where I hail from, it takes “cojones” to stand up and speak the truth these days. Real Truth is not winning any popularity contests.

(And yes even us girls can “grow a pair” as they say.) 😉💓💪🏽

Carol Hoon
6h

I thought I voted for the President of peace. I'm so disgusted by his loyalty to Israel. Meanwhile, my 20 something kids can't afford to buy a house because of inflation caused by the endless printing of money.

