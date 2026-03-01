AP Story here.

Link here.

This newscaster appears traumatized.

Unless I have an actual Iranian person to talk to, I’m not posting any videos of Iranians celebrating in the streets.

I already lost two friends for reporting that some Venezualans were celebrating Maduro’s capture back in January.

I have not gotten over the wounds of being scoldingly told I was pushing CIA propaganda, and was “on the wrong side of history.”

From now on, mostly bare bone, undeniable facts, as little “spin” as possible.

So, he’s dead.

Holy cow.

My friend Diana just called me, and she asked a good question:



”Why wouldn’t they protect their leader? It doesn’t make sense to me.”

I feel more and more unclean trying to speculate.