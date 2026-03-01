Iranian State Media Announces Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death
AP Story here.
Link here.
This newscaster appears traumatized.
Unless I have an actual Iranian person to talk to, I’m not posting any videos of Iranians celebrating in the streets.
I already lost two friends for reporting that some Venezualans were celebrating Maduro’s capture back in January.
I have not gotten over the wounds of being scoldingly told I was pushing CIA propaganda, and was “on the wrong side of history.”
From now on, mostly bare bone, undeniable facts, as little “spin” as possible.
So, he’s dead.
Holy cow.
My friend Diana just called me, and she asked a good question:
”Why wouldn’t they protect their leader? It doesn’t make sense to me.”
I feel more and more unclean trying to speculate.
Dearest Celia…we are living in unprecedented times where they want us to believe that black is not black, white is not white, up isn’t up and down isn’t down. It’s all an illusion, where they have gaslit the crap out of us so we will shut up.
Say what you feel you need to say. Do Not Be Silenced by the people who don’t want to hear what you have to say, even if they are your so-called “friends”.
As they say where I hail from, it takes “cojones” to stand up and speak the truth these days. Real Truth is not winning any popularity contests.
(And yes even us girls can “grow a pair” as they say.) 😉💓💪🏽
I thought I voted for the President of peace. I'm so disgusted by his loyalty to Israel. Meanwhile, my 20 something kids can't afford to buy a house because of inflation caused by the endless printing of money.