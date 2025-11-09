Is Gossip Harmless? Criticism? What Exactly Does It DO To Us, Spiritually?
"When we slander somebody, when we gossip, we make these lips an instrument of demonic activity." --Father Spyridon
It’s never too late to start, for any of us.
This sin is “low hanging fruit,” ie both easy to commit (very common, garden variety) and also (the good news) easy to repent and stop. Or start stopping.
Cut back, more and more.
I really like listening to Father Spyridon, and his flocks of sheep, and birds, who often chime in.
“That seeker should, also, regard backbiting as grievous error, and keep himself aloof from its dominion, inasmuch as backbiting quencheth the light of the heart, and extinguisheth the life of the soul.”
-Baha’u’llah
''Our Sages have said that "Slander kills all three" - the subject of the slander, the one who relates it, and the listener. This is all in spiritual terms, which is more severe than physical murder.''
All three agree .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzajyHJ9gn8
-has leaves rustling in imitation ,guilelessly . A model for gossip's diametric opposite .