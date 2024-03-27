Is It A Genuine "Nervous Breakdown" Or A fake One? OR, Is he Paid To Discredit The Jewish People?
The Baffling Conduct of Shmuley Boteach
I am unable to process this clip.
Jimmy Dore was able to deal with it:
Trauma warmning: What is the matter with him, or, is it all an act?
The children look totally traumatized. Why does nobody come to help them?
He pinched the girl’s chest.
Here he is more overtly sexually transgressing a child.
Here he is fondling a rubber costume nose saying Alex Jones has a small penis and is a conspiracy theorist.
In 1 minute, Shmuley Boteach will appear live in a “debate” with Alex Jones.
I’m going to watch it.
Is It A Genuine "Nervous Breakdown" Or A fake One? OR, Is he Paid To Discredit The Jewish People?
Schmuley is a fully owned subsidiary of the Sheldon Adelson Empire, and has a picture on his wall of the former Chabad Cult Rabbi/spurious "messiah" - Menachem Schneerson. He and they (the Adelson Empire and Chabad)'re pretty rabid Zionists, and who knows what else, in terms of Zionist Entity Intelligence networks and the Jewish Mafia...
For years he was just an ultra-rightwing political figure/pundit, and "a race-hustler" (in the words of Max Blumenthal).
Nothing he does helps Judaism or the Jewish community. Everything he does seems to promote Zionism and anti-Jewish Bigotry. That's not an accident. That Heretical/Genocidal movement relies upon fanning the flames of anti-Jewish Bigotry, because it makes the Zionist Entity in Occupied Palestine appear to be "safe", and the only refuge for Jewish people...even though there's few places more dangerous for Jewish people, in reality.
The guy who sells sex toys together with his daughter?
Yeah, he’s a totally serious person.