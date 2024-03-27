I am unable to process this clip.

Jimmy Dore was able to deal with it:

Trauma warmning: What is the matter with him, or, is it all an act?

The children look totally traumatized. Why does nobody come to help them?

He pinched the girl’s chest.

Here he is more overtly sexually transgressing a child.

Here he is fondling a rubber costume nose saying Alex Jones has a small penis and is a conspiracy theorist.

Could I make this up?

In 1 minute, Shmuley Boteach will appear live in a “debate” with Alex Jones.

I’m going to watch it.