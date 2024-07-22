Share this postIs Joe Biden Missing? Is He Alive? He Has Not Been Seen Since July 17, Allegedly celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIs Joe Biden Missing? Is He Alive? He Has Not Been Seen Since July 17, Allegedly Just When You Thought Things Could Not Get More Surreal Celia FarberJul 22, 2024144Share this postIs Joe Biden Missing? Is He Alive? He Has Not Been Seen Since July 17, Allegedly celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther105ShareAmmiel Alcalay’s latest piece in Middle East Eye, speaks to all the cascading surreality of late. 144Share this postIs Joe Biden Missing? Is He Alive? He Has Not Been Seen Since July 17, Allegedly celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther105SharePreviousNext
I have never, I repeat never, thought that things could not get more surreal!
I am not being funny by saying this, but which Joe Biden are you referring to? Some believe there are various clones, or various JB back-ups that have been on the world stage since he took office.