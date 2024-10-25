A friend sent me an email that contained a USA Today link that says Harris is campaigning, as a potential corrective to this post.

Here is the USA Today article.

I went back online.

Many accounts, including “mainstream news” (FOX) have reported that Kamala Harris missed at least one, possibly two days.

In retrospect, I see that my headline was a little too loose, (she has not stopped campaigning) but the story stands correct. It’s like a Broadway show that got terrible reviews and limps along for the minimum run.

Harris is making scant appearances, taking days off that can’t be explained. She’s defensive, agitated, and appears very weak; Her campaign is not in a good place, to put it mildly.

Jesse Waters clip here, which has Harris’ bizarre non answer to whether she can be trusted, since she lied about Joe Biden’s cognitive and mental health. I think she even lies with her hands, somehow.

Harris also was a no-show at this Al Smith charity dinner, apparently very unheard of, and canceled on Joe Rogan, which Trump is said to be recording today I believe.

Something is going on. Going down. Going somewhere.

You can just feel it.