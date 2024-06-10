Details of Ben Shapiro’s deeply disturbing campaign to destroy, and frame, Candace Owens, here.

Daily Wire employees emails were even hacked and when support for Owens was found, the guy was fired.

Now GoFundMe has suspended said fired guy’s fundraiser. But it’s still anti-semitic to speak of a Zionist control over US media.

Watch this. (Details of all I have stated above.)

The two videos linked above, here, are in and of themselves so incredibly “disturbing” that it should be the end of Ben Shapiro.

However, as we know, nothing is “the end of Ben Shapiro.”

He is an archetype known as a Golden Brat. I remember when, shortly after October 7, he came after Owens, and she was about to give birth to her second child. It was so incredibly upsetting, so counter-masculine, for him to attack a pregnant former friend and employee so publicly and nastily. I shuddered.

One will never cease to find material if one is interested in the absence of class, or upbringing, in Ben Shapiro.

Article in Jerusalem Post

Being an admirer of Candace Owens, is not a prerequisite to be disgusted by this nor to find it extremely revealing of the entire media eco-system.

She is a deserving media star, with star power, and unusual intelligence. She knows the whole game and plays it well. To survive the kinds of planned, funded attack pogroms as she has requires many things and she seems to have them all.

She is a rare conservative super star who was vocal about Covid “vaccine” murder, and even about the genocide in Gaza. But please don’t think I don’t understand that every last one of these monied stars have been overtaken by compromising forces, presenting as money, fame, etc.

Speaking of money:

I hope nobody here is paying money to The Daily Wire. I think it’s essentially an intelligence operation.

Meanwhile: Stop Trusting GoFundMe With Anything Whatsoever

GoFundMe is an evil organization. They “suspended” my first fundraising for the original Truth Barrier, it was something like $800 that had been raised, and GoFundme seized it right out of my bank account. That was about 10 yers ago. I was told it was founded by two gay guys and their hatred of me was because I denounced anti-HIV drugs.

Daily Wire Sucks Anyway

I have never been a fan never mind subscriber to the obscenely expensive, banal Daily Wire. It’s just not very good.

None of these people are fascinating.

Gary Webb was.

Shah of Iran, in interview 50 years ago, tries to reveal Zionist control of US media narratives, as Mike Wallace acts profoundly incredulous.

We Need Our Own Newspaper—Will It Happen In 2024?

Certain things are in place. I am clearing away obligations, to get down to work on it.