Israel Goes Rogue: "Unprecedented" Bombardment Of LebanonWatch Neo-MAGA Besservissers Craft New, Brutalist Versions Of "Kiss Our Asses," While Mocking Americans Who Balk At Civilian Bombings For Greater Israel, Which They're Sneaking In Behind Oct. 7Celia FarberApr 08, 202647357ShareClip here.47357SharePreviousNext
Where are the 'civilised' European leaders to condemn this? Where is the 'coalition of the willing' to stop the aggression? Where are the European warships and air forces to assist with 'defensive' actions? Nowhere. Disgusting how they silently watch genocide.
Even the 'Green' parties - they want us to use a soggy paper straw to save the world, but watch billions of tonnes of C02 infrastructure destroyed, catastrophic pollution and cancenogenic nightmare without a whimper.
It is mind boggling to have to face the brutal reality that the entire world is being held hostage by the 21st century adherents to two Bronze Age "angry sun god" religions - the Greater Israel "we are the chosen people" contingent in Israel AND the evangelical ("we just can't wait for Armageddon") contingent here in the U.S. And who is their "common enemy" in Iran? Well, of course - yet another Bronze Age sun god religion. You can't make this stuff up. Somewhere in the great beyond Orwell and Kafka are shaking their heads in disbelief. : /