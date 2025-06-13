Clip here.

A lot of people asking Grok about the “red flag of revenge”…

Turns out it has been raised four or possibly five times since 2020.

Don’t Fall For Khamenei As Victim Either—Let Iran Tell Its Own Story. A Basic Breakdown And Some Varying Positions Inside Iran, Including Welcoming Israel’s Attack

7 months ago

Is it me or almost all major conflict had something to do with the British Empire at some point?

My reply: “No, John, it’s not you.”

Amazing how even this very clear and educational documentary will place “US” as chaos agent behind Iran’s endless troubles, but not “Britain.”









