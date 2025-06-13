Israel Launches Missile Attack On Iran, Revolutionary Guard Chief, Military Chief, Nuclear Scientists, Civilians Among The Dead: Israel In Lockdown, Netanyahu Family Heads For Bunker
Rubio: "We Are Not Involved In Strikes Against Iran....Iran Should Not Target US Interests." Lindsey Graham Tweets: "Game On. Pray For Israel." Documentary On Iran's History & British Empire At Bottom
A lot of people asking Grok about the “red flag of revenge”…
Turns out it has been raised four or possibly five times since 2020.
Don’t Fall For Khamenei As Victim Either—Let Iran Tell Its Own Story. A Basic Breakdown And Some Varying Positions Inside Iran, Including Welcoming Israel’s Attack
Is it me or almost all major conflict had something to do with the British Empire at some point?
My reply: “No, John, it’s not you.”
Amazing how even this very clear and educational documentary will place “US” as chaos agent behind Iran’s endless troubles, but not “Britain.”
One shouldn’t forget that the CIA were instrumental in the coup that ousted Iran’s first liberal minded, democratically elected head of state.
And Trump has stated that , if Iran retaliates, the U.S. go to war against Iran? Sounds to me like this was all agreed to in advance of Israels attack. My bet is that Israel is using the bunker busting bombs Trump recently gave Israel.