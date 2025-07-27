Share this postThe Truth BarrierIsrael Says It Will Open Aid Corridors To Gaza As International Outcry Escalates; Israel Drops 7 Aid Packages, Deemed Dangerous Because On Panic On The Ground To Get To Them Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIsrael Says It Will Open Aid Corridors To Gaza As International Outcry Escalates; Israel Drops 7 Aid Packages, Deemed Dangerous Because On Panic On The Ground To Get To Them No Longer "Anti-Semitic" To Be "Appalled;" This Is The Word They Are Now Using, About The "Images" Coming Out Of Gaza. Appalled Enough To Stop Weapons Sales? US, Germany, Top ExportersCelia FarberJul 27, 202521Share this postThe Truth BarrierIsrael Says It Will Open Aid Corridors To Gaza As International Outcry Escalates; Israel Drops 7 Aid Packages, Deemed Dangerous Because On Panic On The Ground To Get To Them Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore171Share21Share this postThe Truth BarrierIsrael Says It Will Open Aid Corridors To Gaza As International Outcry Escalates; Israel Drops 7 Aid Packages, Deemed Dangerous Because On Panic On The Ground To Get To Them Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore171SharePrevious
This is what I expect might happen. They have already bombed Gaza into the stone age. The damage is done. Its worse that Dresden in World War 2 Germany.
I suspect as they near the end of the bombing and starvation phase they will start showing token fake attempts to deliver aid. They will, at some point, claim that "hamas" (which Israel created) finally gave the non existent hostages back to Israel.
I think when we see the fake theater attempts to help the people of Palestine we will know this operation has been pretty much completed and they are ready to deport the survivors to a western country.
All theater all the time.
My take on things is that the Rothschild syndicate and their Rockefeller front control the central banks, the City of London, Wall Street and offshore tax havens, and hence basically every government, unfortunately.
I dont think they care much about tribes or religions, only ruling over everyone everywhere. I think Israel is used by them to create chaos because the constant wars are necessary for them to maintain their dominance.
Whats going on in Gaza is intended as a lesson to everyone everywhere, just like mask and poison jab mandates. It is a worldwide mafia that is always throwing somebody against the wall as a lesson to everyone else.
But I think they are weaker than people realize. I think they are just one or two black swans away from having their sovereign immunities removed and their empire collapsing.
