The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Real Mary Rose's avatar
The Real Mary Rose
2h

More theater for the masses. Meanwhile, the job market has tanked in the US. People are losing their homes, it takes over a year to even get an interview. This is insane.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
Tania's avatar
Tania
2hEdited

Watched the speech twice- all I could think “embarrassing, tone deaf, disconnected elites” — Satyricon by Petronius may be more relevant now than at any time in our history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture