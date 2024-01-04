Text sent to me by a terrific writer who will soon be featured here, whose pen name is Manorborn. He has written exceptional texts on both Israel/Gaza and Ukraine/Russia. Expect those in the coming days, but first—

Just now, he sent me this:

A courageous Israeli Professor provides one reason why the future may be less than bright – State Sponsored Child Abuse.

Professor Nurit Peled-Elhanan explains in this brief interview how the extremist elements in Israel have managed to capture the souls of its youth by casting “Arabs” as Nazis in their young minds and letting Germans off the hook.

This must be considered one of the most immoral psyop campaigns in modern history.

It’s also one of the most successful as demonstrated in this disturbing video where a chorus of schoolgirls make it clear they think it was the Arabs not the Germans behind the Holocaust. Their depraved hymn calls for the total elimination of Arabs. Because of the innocent formatting and graphic lyrics, it is even more chilling than any Hitler Youth film of the Third Reich:

https://rumble.com/v3xxgug-israeli-children-sing-of-gaza-annihilation-in-huge-public-relations-fail.html

A JEWISH PROFESSOR SPEAKS TRUTH ABOUT THE PALESTINIAN CRISIS

18 November 2023 by Larry Johnson 65 Comments

Nurit Peled-Elhanan is one reason why I quash overtly anti-Jewish comments some try to post on this blog. Dr. Peled-Elhanan is an Israeli philologist, professor of language and education at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. She also is a translator and activist. She is a 2001 co-laureate of the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought awarded by the European Parliament.

Most importantly, Dr. Peled-EIhanan knows first-hand the horrors of terrorism. In 1997, Nurit’s daughter, Smadar, was killed during the Ben Yehuda street Palestinian suicide attack. She is more justified than anyone to hate the Palestinians. But she does not. This woman firmly believes in the essence of Judaism and is an fervent advocate for peace. What she has to say about the current war is worth your time.

Next up is Max Blumenthal being interviewed by Chris Hedges. Max lays out in detail what really happened on October 7th when Hamas attacked Israeli military outposts and civilian kibbutzim.

—Manorborn