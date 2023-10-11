Israeli Peace Activist Shai Danon Tells Icke "The Border Was Crossed at 16 points by Trucks, Tractors, 10 Settlements Ambushed—Israelis Feel "Stench Of Betrayal" Calls It "Part Of Population Control"
Calls Those Running The Operation a "Sabbatean Cult" That Takes Orders from Club of Rome, with de-population, and the destruction of nations, communities, and faith as the goal
Interview between David Icke and Shai Danon, here.
Danon says the attacks on the women and children especially are similar to things he read about in The Podesta Files, Published by Wikileaks.
Pray for Shai Danon’s safety. And David Icke’s too.
