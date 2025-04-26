Share this postThe Truth BarrierIsraeli Talk Show Host Screams Hysterically At Former Chief of Staff For IDF Because He Will Not Condone Wiping Out Entire Population Of Gaza—ON Live TVCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIsraeli Talk Show Host Screams Hysterically At Former Chief of Staff For IDF Because He Will Not Condone Wiping Out Entire Population Of Gaza—ON Live TV"Gaza should be wiped out! Gaza Should be wiped out!"Celia FarberApr 26, 202548Share this postThe Truth BarrierIsraeli Talk Show Host Screams Hysterically At Former Chief of Staff For IDF Because He Will Not Condone Wiping Out Entire Population Of Gaza—ON Live TVCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore305ShareClip here. And this is a very good broadcast. 48Share this postThe Truth BarrierIsraeli Talk Show Host Screams Hysterically At Former Chief of Staff For IDF Because He Will Not Condone Wiping Out Entire Population Of Gaza—ON Live TVCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore305SharePrevious
As far as I can tell Peterson went odd a while back.
Ah yes... The Final Solution.
Where have we heard that before?
Can they not see the irony? The horror?