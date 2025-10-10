I agree with those who say we should listen to, and quote, Gazans, on what this means, to them. Every time we impose what we may think, we are speaking over the only ones whose voices matter right now.

Link here.

Meanwhile: Far right Gvir and Smotrich livid over release of Palestinian prisoners, now threatening to use “Jewish power,” to “dismantle” the Netanyahu government.”

Trump says he told Netanyahu: “Israel can’t fight the world.”

100% Paywall Free For Four Years And Counting

A paid subscription costs $1.25 per week.

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Your donations are crucial and very appreciated.

You can also support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store.