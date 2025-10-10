The Truth Barrier

Hannahlehigh
Hannahlehigh
3h

I don't trust Netanyahu one bit, I bet he'll be back killing the Palestinians tomorrow. My heart breaks for all the children and babies who've died for nothing. Satanic Israel must be destroyed if we want peace in the world.

Celia Farber
1h

I say we take direction from the Gazans. Does it not follow that if THEY can muster hope, we can too?

