Israeli Troops Retreat From Gaza, As Thousands Of Survivors Return Home. Israelis Celebrate Trump, As Far Right Gvir and Smotrich Rage, Threaten To Dismantle The Netanyahu Government
"Praise Be To God, And May God Reward Everyone Who Helped Make The Truce Happen."
I agree with those who say we should listen to, and quote, Gazans, on what this means, to them. Every time we impose what we may think, we are speaking over the only ones whose voices matter right now.
Meanwhile: Far right Gvir and Smotrich livid over release of Palestinian prisoners, now threatening to use “Jewish power,” to “dismantle” the Netanyahu government.”
Trump says he told Netanyahu: “Israel can’t fight the world.”
I don't trust Netanyahu one bit, I bet he'll be back killing the Palestinians tomorrow. My heart breaks for all the children and babies who've died for nothing. Satanic Israel must be destroyed if we want peace in the world.
I say we take direction from the Gazans. Does it not follow that if THEY can muster hope, we can too?