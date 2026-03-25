“The current campaign in Lebanon must end with a fundamental change of situation: The Litani must be our new border with the state of Lebanon, like the Yellow Line in Gaza and like the buffer and the crown of Mount Hermon in Syria.”

—Bezalel Smotrich, quoted in Haaretz.com

CNN’s coverage of Southern Lebanon here:

Two still images from the clip.

[In the comments you’ll see people who are of the opinion the genocide is not progressing fast enough and they deserve what they get because of Hezbollah.]

Al Jazeera Live Tracker here.

PBS Coverage here: