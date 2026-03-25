The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Harris's avatar
Mark Harris
2d

It's all about hegemony: Israel is hellbent on establishing Greater Israel. They've already annexed the U.S. without firing a shot, so further expansion should amount to a cake walk.

Reply
Share
38 replies
Darrell's avatar
Darrell
2d

Israel is the problem, as long as they are allowed to exist, there will be NO PEACE. They have been causing trouble ever since 1948.

Reply
Share
9 replies
75 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture