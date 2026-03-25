It Is Being Reported That 1 Million People Have Been Displaced From Lebanon In Just Weeks, As Massive Bombings From IDF Decimate Entire Towns.
HOW CAN THIS BE HAPPENING?
“The current campaign in Lebanon must end with a fundamental change of situation: The Litani must be our new border with the state of Lebanon, like the Yellow Line in Gaza and like the buffer and the crown of Mount Hermon in Syria.”
—Bezalel Smotrich, quoted in Haaretz.com
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CNN’s coverage of Southern Lebanon here:
Two still images from the clip.
[In the comments you’ll see people who are of the opinion the genocide is not progressing fast enough and they deserve what they get because of Hezbollah.]
Al Jazeera Live Tracker here.
PBS Coverage here:
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It's all about hegemony: Israel is hellbent on establishing Greater Israel. They've already annexed the U.S. without firing a shot, so further expansion should amount to a cake walk.
Israel is the problem, as long as they are allowed to exist, there will be NO PEACE. They have been causing trouble ever since 1948.