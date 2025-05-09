One can’t assume people who have not publicly expressed horror over the murder of tens of thousands (is there a reliable number) of innocent civilians, including children and babies, in Gaza, are stone hearted, or genocidal.
Rather, they have justified it as part of a “greater good,” and are trapped inside identities and structures that collapse if Israel is turned against.
Others, perhaps, just don’t want to suffer the losses and blows that inevitably follow—including in the “health freedom” movement, now largely complicit.
People are having their book contracts canceled, being disinvited, shunned—I mean people who were previously very respected and enjoyed prominent and safe positions within that crowd, those organizations. If I am at liberty to offer specifics in the future, I will.
I try to avoid shaming, and no doubt I have failed to grasp countless horrors, genocides, and atrocities myself. One must defend each person’s right to react and respond to the world as they see fit. In addition, one runs the risk of being diagnosed over the internet as a “dark tetrad” psychopath by Jordan Peterson.
He’s out there quoting a study (see the clip above) that proves that people who denounce Israel are “wolves in sheep’s clothing,” who don’t understand that they are merely pretending to have empathy, but are in fact narcissistic psychopaths.
I sometimes wonder if anybody has ever shown him any of the countless images, and film reels, from Gaza.
If “propaganda” is an act of battery, of imposing a landscape of threat and monstrosity that the issuer of the propaganda wishes to see raised up in the psyche of his target populations, there must be a equal and opposite form of mind control, perhaps with no name. Some may call it “denialism,” my least favorite word. A tech-age kind of erasure trance that seeds the antithesis of “propaganda.” Not: “It’s happening, it’s horrible,” but rather: “It’s not happening, it’s not horrible.”
Let’s slow it down, take it step by step.
In this clip, a man carries a dead child, a girl.
The mind has two choices:
1. The man is real, the child was real, the child is dead.
The man, the child, and the landscape he walks through, are in some way a manipulation designed by people whose sole interest is to make you “hate Israel.” Either entirely fabricated (but how?) or in some way unjustly presented so as to derange the moral landscape, ie to make you believe your eyes.
In this clip, a girl wearing a pink top, is dug out of rubble. The look on her face when she is lifted out—
Her world destroyed, probably most of her family, but her ponytail is intact. Somebody made that ponytail. Her mother?
Is her mother alive?
Clip here.
In this clip, a father kisses his daughter, one last time, we are told, and weeps inconsolably.
We watch all this horror, as part of the “new normal.” They have given insufficient instructions to those in the “west” who wish to “support Israel,” but feel it is getting harder and harder to do so. There is but a single piece of driftwood the ambivalent (I am not among them) can cling to, and it is many versions of this mantra of anti-empathy:
Eye for an eye?
Is it a numbers game?
2000 vs. 1,776,000 (I have no way to confirm death statistics from Gaza, but does there come a point, according to Israel’s defenders, when the 2000 deaths have been avenged? Is sympathy for Gaza’s slaughtered nothing but dressed up support for Hamas? For a global Marxist agenda? The trap seems to be: “Feel sympathy, or horror, and you become a useful Soros idiot.” To which the person who nevertheless feels sympathy responds with a queasy silence. The new “conservative” silence. Or “health freedom” silence.
I agree that “Free Palestine” is a sterile propaganda phrase, which disables the heart, paradoxically. Maybe it was written that way deliberately. It’s insufficient, weak, and beside the point.
It should be replaced with this:
”Free Palestine from German guilt.” [From Cabinet Magazine.]
Read Sarah El Bulbeisi’s article here.
If something causes you to feel, is it propaganda? I looked at this image for a long time. Children speak a universal language, beyond all politics—a language of joy. Balloons, sailboats, dolls, teddy bears—
Do you see the little boy?
His little backpack. Who packed it for him? What kind of “trauma healing” exists that might help him feel he has a human life before him, now that he has “survived.”
Does a child “survive” when he has lost his family?
Somebody, somewhere, bought that backpack for him, in a shop. He would have been happy about it, excited. Maybe it was bought for the start of a school year. Children can become very focused on these things.
A storm of pots and pans, in a clamor for food. One blue bucket:
Famine too, slow famine, is folded into the “must be,” that supporters of Israel are asked to adopt.
What about this photo?
Why would they not be ashamed to show this? The mind reels around, wonders: What is real? These images, one thinks, growing dizzy, can not be real. But they are. What do they mean?
A child of 8 would ask: “Why didn’t they ever seek revenge on the Germans, then? Six million Jews died, they say? What is the price then, measured in German blood?”
A child makes a good journalist.
Nobody listens to a child.
Fine—I won’t call it a “genocide,” that’s somehow subjective, or propagandistic, maybe even too vague. It’s always better to use more precise words.
I will call it child sacrifice.
It encompasses all previous New World Order belief systems, all driven by “greater good” and what must be. Covid vaccination, for example. Stalin’s omelettes. (“You have to break a few eggs…”)
If I err in calling it “child sacrifice,” can somebody point out the error?
I don’t want to sit here writing ponderous essay on the nature of propaganda; I want to turn back time, hand those children back alive, to their mothers, alive.
I’m sure that deep down, we all share this unifying wish, which, even that, is now pathologized, by the woke right, scolding us in expensive suits, too educated and intelligent to allow lamentation over dismembered children under rubble that was once their home. If that bothers you, in 2025, you’re not only “misled,” but a virtue signaling, narcissistic psychopath.
Thank you Celia. This is one of your best articles.
It was the Palestine issue - all the censorship and distortion and victim-blaming - that first woke me up, as much as 9/11, subsequent false flags, and other outright lies about world events. And this was 20 years ago. It helped me see how the media, the party system, the whole establishment work, and primed me for the lies of the wars, the scamdemic, the Great Reset and all of it.
Although I come from, I guess, a more left-wing background (anti-war and imperialism really) than many others in the freedom/'awake' movement, I've still been astonished - shaken, disappointed, heartbroken sometimes - to see how many of our fellow freedoms fighters have either sided with Israel or remained totally silent on the issue. This applies to both public figures and new personal friends I made through the COVID stuff. As someone else wrote, if you don't care about the freedom and lives of Palestinian people then you're in favour of "freedom for me but not for thee".
I have lots more to say on this when I have more time. Just a couple of points in response to some specifics in your piece:
1. October 7th was Israel's 9/11 (as the politicians and media openly said) in every sense: a tissue of lies and a planned excuse by the aggressors for everything that followed.
2. Similarly, most of those killed on that day were killed my the Israelis (Hannibal Directive and simply making up things about what the poorly equipped Hamas fighters did). So it wasn't an eye for an eye; it was more 'the Israelis killed people on October 7th and 100s of 1000s since then, while the Palestinians killed a few almost exclusively soldiers.
I sometimes can barely function when I think about the people in Gaza. But I'd rather be an empath than a psychopath.
Wow.
Of Jordan Peterson it is said that he has been at high risk of dying because of abuse of benzodiazepine drugs. I don't know the details.
It's possible that he was brain-damaged by psychiatric drugs. Permanently. Or, by the treatment to survive the so called "dependency" (actually, a fancy name for surviving poisoning, because dependency of benzos is a form of poisoning.)
But I think he is just too corrupt to even understand what he is saying. He is advocating for the exact same thing the Nazi soldiers did.
Not surprising coming from a Harvard man, and much less surprising coming from a Canadian liberal, who are probably the most confused and abused people by propaganda of all the British Commonwealth. They literally paid homage to a Nazi in their Parliament, for Crom's sake!
A simpler explanation: Peterson is part of the emotional demolition crew of the corporation that runs the genocide show. He just follows orders, like any other Imperial Trooper.
We can conclude safely: the people who were very bad on Covid, are also very bad on Gaza. Is there an exception to this?