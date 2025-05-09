The Truth Barrier

Lefty Dissident
Lefty Dissident
5h

Thank you Celia. This is one of your best articles.

It was the Palestine issue - all the censorship and distortion and victim-blaming - that first woke me up, as much as 9/11, subsequent false flags, and other outright lies about world events. And this was 20 years ago. It helped me see how the media, the party system, the whole establishment work, and primed me for the lies of the wars, the scamdemic, the Great Reset and all of it.

Although I come from, I guess, a more left-wing background (anti-war and imperialism really) than many others in the freedom/'awake' movement, I've still been astonished - shaken, disappointed, heartbroken sometimes - to see how many of our fellow freedoms fighters have either sided with Israel or remained totally silent on the issue. This applies to both public figures and new personal friends I made through the COVID stuff. As someone else wrote, if you don't care about the freedom and lives of Palestinian people then you're in favour of "freedom for me but not for thee".

I have lots more to say on this when I have more time. Just a couple of points in response to some specifics in your piece:

1. October 7th was Israel's 9/11 (as the politicians and media openly said) in every sense: a tissue of lies and a planned excuse by the aggressors for everything that followed.

2. Similarly, most of those killed on that day were killed my the Israelis (Hannibal Directive and simply making up things about what the poorly equipped Hamas fighters did). So it wasn't an eye for an eye; it was more 'the Israelis killed people on October 7th and 100s of 1000s since then, while the Palestinians killed a few almost exclusively soldiers.

I sometimes can barely function when I think about the people in Gaza. But I'd rather be an empath than a psychopath.

agent Roger W.
5h

Wow.

Of Jordan Peterson it is said that he has been at high risk of dying because of abuse of benzodiazepine drugs. I don't know the details.

It's possible that he was brain-damaged by psychiatric drugs. Permanently. Or, by the treatment to survive the so called "dependency" (actually, a fancy name for surviving poisoning, because dependency of benzos is a form of poisoning.)

But I think he is just too corrupt to even understand what he is saying. He is advocating for the exact same thing the Nazi soldiers did.

Not surprising coming from a Harvard man, and much less surprising coming from a Canadian liberal, who are probably the most confused and abused people by propaganda of all the British Commonwealth. They literally paid homage to a Nazi in their Parliament, for Crom's sake!

A simpler explanation: Peterson is part of the emotional demolition crew of the corporation that runs the genocide show. He just follows orders, like any other Imperial Trooper.

We can conclude safely: the people who were very bad on Covid, are also very bad on Gaza. Is there an exception to this?

