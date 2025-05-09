One can’t assume people who have not publicly expressed horror over the murder of tens of thousands (is there a reliable number) of innocent civilians, including children and babies, in Gaza, are stone hearted, or genocidal.

Rather, they have justified it as part of a “greater good,” and are trapped inside identities and structures that collapse if Israel is turned against.

Others, perhaps, just don’t want to suffer the losses and blows that inevitably follow—including in the “health freedom” movement, now largely complicit.

People are having their book contracts canceled, being disinvited, shunned—I mean people who were previously very respected and enjoyed prominent and safe positions within that crowd, those organizations. If I am at liberty to offer specifics in the future, I will.

I try to avoid shaming, and no doubt I have failed to grasp countless horrors, genocides, and atrocities myself. One must defend each person’s right to react and respond to the world as they see fit. In addition, one runs the risk of being diagnosed over the internet as a “dark tetrad” psychopath by Jordan Peterson.

He’s out there quoting a study (see the clip above) that proves that people who denounce Israel are “wolves in sheep’s clothing,” who don’t understand that they are merely pretending to have empathy, but are in fact narcissistic psychopaths.

I sometimes wonder if anybody has ever shown him any of the countless images, and film reels, from Gaza.

If “propaganda” is an act of battery, of imposing a landscape of threat and monstrosity that the issuer of the propaganda wishes to see raised up in the psyche of his target populations, there must be a equal and opposite form of mind control, perhaps with no name. Some may call it “denialism,” my least favorite word. A tech-age kind of erasure trance that seeds the antithesis of “propaganda.” Not: “It’s happening, it’s horrible,” but rather: “It’s not happening, it’s not horrible.”

Let’s slow it down, take it step by step.

In this clip, a man carries a dead child, a girl.

The mind has two choices:



1. The man is real, the child was real, the child is dead.

The man, the child, and the landscape he walks through, are in some way a manipulation designed by people whose sole interest is to make you “hate Israel.” Either entirely fabricated (but how?) or in some way unjustly presented so as to derange the moral landscape, ie to make you believe your eyes.

In this clip, a girl wearing a pink top, is dug out of rubble. The look on her face when she is lifted out—

Her world destroyed, probably most of her family, but her ponytail is intact. Somebody made that ponytail. Her mother?

Is her mother alive?

Clip here.

In this clip, a father kisses his daughter, one last time, we are told, and weeps inconsolably.

We watch all this horror, as part of the “new normal.” They have given insufficient instructions to those in the “west” who wish to “support Israel,” but feel it is getting harder and harder to do so. There is but a single piece of driftwood the ambivalent (I am not among them) can cling to, and it is many versions of this mantra of anti-empathy:



Eye for an eye?



Is it a numbers game?

2000 vs. 1,776,000 (I have no way to confirm death statistics from Gaza, but does there come a point, according to Israel’s defenders, when the 2000 deaths have been avenged? Is sympathy for Gaza’s slaughtered nothing but dressed up support for Hamas? For a global Marxist agenda? The trap seems to be: “Feel sympathy, or horror, and you become a useful Soros idiot.” To which the person who nevertheless feels sympathy responds with a queasy silence. The new “conservative” silence. Or “health freedom” silence.



I agree that “Free Palestine” is a sterile propaganda phrase, which disables the heart, paradoxically. Maybe it was written that way deliberately. It’s insufficient, weak, and beside the point.

It should be replaced with this:





”Free Palestine from German guilt.” [From Cabinet Magazine.]

Read Sarah El Bulbeisi’s article here.

If something causes you to feel, is it propaganda? I looked at this image for a long time. Children speak a universal language, beyond all politics—a language of joy. Balloons, sailboats, dolls, teddy bears—

Do you see the little boy?

His little backpack. Who packed it for him? What kind of “trauma healing” exists that might help him feel he has a human life before him, now that he has “survived.”

Does a child “survive” when he has lost his family?

Somebody, somewhere, bought that backpack for him, in a shop. He would have been happy about it, excited. Maybe it was bought for the start of a school year. Children can become very focused on these things.



A storm of pots and pans, in a clamor for food. One blue bucket:

Famine too, slow famine, is folded into the “must be,” that supporters of Israel are asked to adopt.

What about this photo?

Why would they not be ashamed to show this? The mind reels around, wonders: What is real? These images, one thinks, growing dizzy, can not be real. But they are. What do they mean?

A child of 8 would ask: “Why didn’t they ever seek revenge on the Germans, then? Six million Jews died, they say? What is the price then, measured in German blood?”

A child makes a good journalist.

Nobody listens to a child.

Fine—I won’t call it a “genocide,” that’s somehow subjective, or propagandistic, maybe even too vague. It’s always better to use more precise words.

I will call it child sacrifice.

It encompasses all previous New World Order belief systems, all driven by “greater good” and what must be. Covid vaccination, for example. Stalin’s omelettes. (“You have to break a few eggs…”)

If I err in calling it “child sacrifice,” can somebody point out the error?

I don’t want to sit here writing ponderous essay on the nature of propaganda; I want to turn back time, hand those children back alive, to their mothers, alive.

I’m sure that deep down, we all share this unifying wish, which, even that, is now pathologized, by the woke right, scolding us in expensive suits, too educated and intelligent to allow lamentation over dismembered children under rubble that was once their home. If that bothers you, in 2025, you’re not only “misled,” but a virtue signaling, narcissistic psychopath.

