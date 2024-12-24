This thought just came to me:



”I’d rather be hosting an emotional sanctuary for those who have been battered by truth terrorists than run a gas station pumping out dystopian sci-knowledge.”

I like what we are.

A place that is willing to say: “Truth is important but the spiritual battle more so.”

Watch out for addiction, spiritual coarsening, bullying and micro-bullying, correction-ism, who’s right-ism, and narcissism. The new cloak is “truth seeker.”

Once it was “hippie.”

Either way, you’ll get hurt if you don’t follow Psalm 1’s advice.

Next Zoom will be Dec 26.

Many may be roughed up by the losses felt at Christmas, and need some company of like minded friends.

I’m thinking of it as a reading event—people read passages of writing, their own or that of others.