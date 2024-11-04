It's The Day Before The 2024 US Election: Voter Fraud Is Done On An Industrial Scale In Plain View, But It's Possible A Landslide For Trump Will Force A "Win" In Which Case The Burning Of American
Cities Can Begin Anew, And Possibly "Civil War," False Flags—Who Knows? All We Know Is It's Going To Be Totally Dysfunctional
“Rampant Voter Fraud Ahead Of Election Day ‘24” video by Greg Reese.
Preparing for mass assassinations of members of Congress.
The Color Revolution Playbook
Read full tweet here.
Prepare To Be Gaslit
What was the “Transition Integrity Project” of 2020?
Yes, you guessed it. It was the Gaslight The Public, And Make The Steal Seem Normal Project.
Mike Benz explains, here.
Link here.
I found this Candace Owens presentation about Kamala Harris’ family and MK Ultra very compelling—a must listen.
Yesterday afternoon, I cast my Trump-vote at the "regional early-voting center in my district" -- the last day of early in-person voting.
I always feel remorse, and yesterday was no different, when I inserted the dotted paper sheet into one of those digital machines.
Why can't our election ceremony be like how it takes place in Western Europe / Eastern Europe / Norway / Sweden / Russia -- the ballot box on a table that you drop your paper into -- with two or three genteel-mannered poll-worker custodians sitting next to it...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyJw6N2mWR0
The world will be watching so I hope America doesn't embarrass themselves like in 2020. I think anyone with more than 2 braincells know Trump will win so if the crazy leftists decide to pull something, we will all know it's because they lost and they're having a major tantrum over it. I really hope they don't light the country ablaze though. Just remember, God will be watching so tread lightly.