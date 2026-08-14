Of course I am familiar with David Martin’s work. But somehow, as a literally speechless Jimmy Dore says in this interview, I did not know the things Martin lays out here. It’s a staggering, depressing, hope-puncturing interview.

Senator Ron Johnson and Senator Rand Paul were in perfect positions to blow the whistle before the mRNA bio-weapon massacre, but elected not to?

I don’t know what to say.

“All the criminal co-conspirators that pulled together the Covid racket are all in the same board and all of them signed a document on September 18, 2019 that said that they were going to have an accidental or intentional release of a lethal respiratory pathogen.”



”Zev didn’t come up with the Zelenko Protocol. The Zelenko Protocol was him reading the instruction manual for countermeasures to the bomb that Ralph Baric had made.”