I've Changed My Mind: The Fauci Hearings Were Just Political Fish-In-Barrel Shooting: Beware Of Half-Heroes
Did You Know The Zelenko Protocol Was Invented By Ralph Baric To Protect THEM In The Event Their Bio- Weapon Sickened Them? What Did David Martin Hand-Deliver To Paul and Johnson, And When?
Of course I am familiar with David Martin’s work. But somehow, as a literally speechless Jimmy Dore says in this interview, I did not know the things Martin lays out here. It’s a staggering, depressing, hope-puncturing interview.
Senator Ron Johnson and Senator Rand Paul were in perfect positions to blow the whistle before the mRNA bio-weapon massacre, but elected not to?
I don’t know what to say.
“All the criminal co-conspirators that pulled together the Covid racket are all in the same board and all of them signed a document on September 18, 2019 that said that they were going to have an accidental or intentional release of a lethal respiratory pathogen.”
”Zev didn’t come up with the Zelenko Protocol. The Zelenko Protocol was him reading the instruction manual for countermeasures to the bomb that Ralph Baric had made.”
Why did I not get it sooner? I think because I didn't want to risk cynicism.
There’s little doubt that the ‘prosecution’ of Fauci (such as it is) is at best an attempt to make it look like there’ll be some semblance of accountability forthcoming for those involved in concocting, promoting, perpetrating and/or then profiting from the whole Covid+💀💉’eugenocidal’ enterprise.
Even if he takes the fall for it (in whatever form it might actually take), if history is any guide there’ll still remain countless other even more powerful individuals who sans some divine intervention in the here and now, are unlikely to face anything remotely resembling temporal justice for this monstrous crime against humanity.
And since that “history” is hardly replete with clear examples of such interventions by the Almighty™️ on behalf of the innocent, one is not inclined to hold one’s breath awaiting said “justice”.