The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Celia Farber's avatar
Celia Farber
2h

Why did I not get it sooner? I think because I didn't want to risk cynicism.

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Greg Maybury's avatar
Greg Maybury
2h

There’s little doubt that the ‘prosecution’ of Fauci (such as it is) is at best an attempt to make it look like there’ll be some semblance of accountability forthcoming for those involved in concocting, promoting, perpetrating and/or then profiting from the whole Covid+💀💉’eugenocidal’ enterprise.

Even if he takes the fall for it (in whatever form it might actually take), if history is any guide there’ll still remain countless other even more powerful individuals who sans some divine intervention in the here and now, are unlikely to face anything remotely resembling temporal justice for this monstrous crime against humanity.

And since that “history” is hardly replete with clear examples of such interventions by the Almighty™️ on behalf of the innocent, one is not inclined to hold one’s breath awaiting said “justice”.

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